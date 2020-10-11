Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy yesterday announced the arrival of their first child on Instagram. The Naagin actor shared a cute little video with her husband and narrated their journey from being in a romantic relationship to getting married and now soon parents-to-be. Her fans and friends from the industry are poured in their wishes for the couple, who have been married for 7 years now. Also Read - Anita Hassanandani, Hubby Rohit Reddy To Embrace Parenthood, Actor Flaunts Her Baby Bump

The parents-to-be are pretty excited to get on this journey. The couple revealed the journey of becoming parents, their first reaction, how they are preparing themselves, and more in a new video. As the couple embarks on their new journey of parenthood, the parents-to-be revealed that their first reaction to knowing that they are pregnant was ‘Awkward and Overwhelming’. Also Read - Baby on The Horizon? You Might Need Changes to Your Interior Space

The couple spilled the beans that the journey has been a special one for them. “As parents-to-be, we want nothing but the best for our baby. The preparation for the arrival of the baby has gladly been the centre of our attention. We spent days researching what to use during this time,” said the couple. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Wears an Anita Dongre Kaftan Worth Rs 20,000 at Her Birthday Bash - See Pics



The couple also shared that they have been planning to start their family for quite some time and decided the year 2020 as the year of becoming parents. When asked how they figured that Anita was pregnant, Rohit replied that it was a sign. “Dad was in the hospital for almost a month, we were in Goa all along. On June 12, for some reason, Anita decided to get a test done because we were in the hospital. And very strangely, it happened that Anita came to me and said that she thinks she is pregnant.’ (sic)

The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013.

On the work front, Anita was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun.

We wish the good-looking parents-to-be all the luck!