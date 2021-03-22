Television actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their baby boy last month and since then they have been sharing adorable pictures and videos with their firstborn child. On Rohit’s birthday, Anita took to Instagram stories to share the very first video of their baby when he was born. In the video, Anita can be seen lying on the hospital bed as she holds Aaravv in her hands and Rohit can be seen visibly happy seeing the first glimpse of the baby. Aaravv can be seen crying as the couple embraces parenthood. Also Read - 'What a Shame'! Aahana Kumra Gets Trolled For Going Darker in Her Tribute to Jhulan Goswami

Anita captioned the video, “Your birthday gift. (sic)” Also Read - Pooja Bedi Shares Hot Still From Controversial Condom Ad in 1991

Watch The Video Here:



Earlier, she had shared a picture of a baby boy, Aaravv, smiling as he sleeps comfortably. She wrote, “Me when they say I look like DAD. (sic)”

The couple welcomed their first child on February 9, 2021. Rohit made the big announcement with an adorable post. The caption reads, “It’s a boy.”

The couple announced their pregnancy with an adorable video. In the clip, the actor shared glimpses of her seven-year journey with husband Rohit Reddy as they depict their dating phase to getting married and now soon-to-become parents. In the video, Anita dons several clothes, and finally by the end of the clip, flaunts her baby bump.