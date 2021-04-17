Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy often share their PDA moments on social media. On the actor’s 40th birthday, the couple got cosy with each other during the birthday bash and some of their guests – Aditi Bhatia, Surbhi Jyoti, and Krystle D’Souza ended up ‘watching over’ their intimate moment. Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a few photos of him sharing a kiss with his wife Anita. In the second photo, they can be seen getting captured on camera. Also Read - Pavitra Punia Rants About Being Trolled For no Reason, Says "Aao, Seedha Gaaliyaan Dena Shuru Kar Do"

Rohit captioned it with, "I love all those private moments we spend together without anyone watching over! SWIPE TO SEE THE PROOF!"

Anita also commented on the post and wrote, “Let’s go to Goa for many such private moments @ektarkapoor @krystledsouza.”

Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child, Aaravv, in February. They often share their photos with the baby boy. Earlier, Anita talked about how she and Rohit slit baby duties. She wrote, “Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you.”

The couple announced their pregnancy with an adorable video. In the clip, the actor shared glimpses of her seven-year journey with husband Rohit Reddy as they depict their dating phase to getting married and now soon-to-become parents. In the video, Anita dons several clothes, and finally by the end of the clip, flaunts her baby bump.