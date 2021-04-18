Mumbai: Actor and social media influencer Ankita Bhargava took to Instagram to share a lovely post about breastfeeding and how’s it’s a beautiful experience. The actor, who’s married to Karan Patel, mentioned that her idea is to spread positivity about breastfeeding and share her experience while also maintaining the sensitivity for mothers who don’t breastfeed their babies. Also Read - Anusha Dandekar Hits Back With 'Truth' Post After Karan Kundra Denies Cheating Allegations Post Breakup

Ankita called breastfeeding a way of conversation between moms and their babies. She said it's not just a process of making sure that your baby is well-fed and not hungry but it's also a way to cherish those moments that just exclusively belong to you and your baby. "Breastfeeding Is not just to fill their tiny tummies and give them an immunity boost…It is a journey that U get to share with just this ONE HUMAN BEING on this entire planet!," she wrote.

Ankita sent out her love to all moms and maintained that breastfeeding should be cherished as 'a conversation between the two of you, even before words can take shape." Check out her full post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Karan Patel (@ankzbhargava)

Together, Ankita and Karan make for one of the most loved couples in the television industry. They got married in May 2015 and welcomed their first child – a daughter named Mehr in December 2019. Your thoughts on Ankita’s post?