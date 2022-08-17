TV and Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande has been making headlines ever since her latest pictures in a sexy and hot blue dress were posted on Instagram. Ankita, who is currently in Goa with hubby Vicky Jain for a mini vacation, added a spark to her pregnancy rumours. In the pics, it looks like Ankita is having a baby bump as she posed in a blue cut-out dress. She clicked with Vicky who covered her belly with her hand, but we could see a mini bump there! Netizens were quick to notice and commented that ‘Is she pregnant?’. Sharing the pics on her Instagram account, Ankita Lokhande wrote: “I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will be.”Also Read - Ankita Lokhande's Pregnancy Confirmed by Rakhi Sawant: 'She's Going to be a Mommy'

Ankita Lokhande’s pictures show a baby bump?

A few days ago, Rakhi Sawant had confirmed that Ankita Lokhande is pregnant. Rakhi then did some damage control that she has heard about Ankita’s pregnancy and doesn’t know if it was true or not. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Enjoys Her Romantic Date With Hubby Vicky, Fans Say 'Cute Mr. And Mrs. Jain' - See Pics

Well, there is no confirmation from Ankita Lokhande and her family. It’s just the guesses made by her fans! What do you think about Ankita’s pregnancy?