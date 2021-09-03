Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande has opened up about the trolling she had to face after the unfortunate death of her former boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. In a recent interview, Ankita talked about this negativity and added that there’s nothing she can do about it.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Dies: Mumbai Police Being Extra Careful After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

"I can't do anything. There is nothing in my hand. Logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe woh devi banaa dete hai, logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe utaar dete hai (When people feel like it, they make me into a Goddess, when they don't, they take me off that pedestal)," Ankita Lokhande told a leading daily.

Ankita Lokhande further added that a number of people have been targeted after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "I don't think I existed in Sushant's life for the past four years. Kisi aur ka gussa mujhpe nikaalne ka koi matlab nahi hai. I think everyone has been targeted throughout this process. And it is okay. I know what I stood for, I know what I feel. I know what I've gone through, so it is okay," she added.

For the uninitiated, Ankita and Sushant worked together for Pavitra Rishta and dated each other even years after Sushant left the show. The two were in a relationship for six years until they broke up in 2016. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2o2o. His sudden death had left everyone – fans, family and friends shocked.

Earlier this year, Ankita had also organised a special puja at her home on Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary. Back then, she shared a video and wrote, “This was our journey!!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte.”