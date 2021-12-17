Ankita Lokhande pics: Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been spreading cuteness around with their post-wedding pictures on social media. In a new post on Instagram, the couple is seen just dressed up as ‘Mr and Mrs Jain’ in their cute night suits and flaunting some PDA. The Pavitra Rishta star tied the knot with the businessman in a beautiful wedding ceremony this week in Mumbai.Also Read - Here’s How Much Ankita Lokhande’s Floral Lehenga For Mehendi Ceremony Costs | Deets Inside

The pictures from the couple's wedding functions followed by the big wedding day went viral on social media. They are now being papped in their post-wedding looks. On Thursday, Ankita stunned her fans as she stepped out in a beautiful blue Bandhani saree that came with a gota-patti detailing. The actor teamed up her bright saree with sleek diamond jewellery. She posed with Vicky in front of the paparazzi and the two gave instant couple goals to the fans.

Now, check out the cute post made by Ankita Thursday evening with Vicky:

On her wedding day, Ankita made for a radiant bride in her golden lehenga from the collection of designer Manish Malhotra. She looked lovely in diamond jewellery and a stack of matching beige and golden bangles. Ankita and Vicky had a lavish wedding reception on the same evening where their friends and colleagues from the industry wished them the best for the future.

The couple looks extremely happy together. We wish them the best too!