Actor Ankita Lokhande went live to celebrate 12 years of her debut TV show Pavitra Rishta on Tuesday evening. In the video, she revealed many interesting anecdotes about the show to her fans and also remembered her co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “Uske bina sab adhura hai. Archana ka bas vahi Manav tha...” she says in the video at a point as she also breaks down recalling all the time spent on the sets with him. Ankita, who had dated Sushant during the show and many years after the show as well, created a special place in the hearts of the fans. Ankita and Sushant emerged as one of the all-time favourite on-screen pairs in the history of Hindi television and when the show clocked 12 years on Tuesday, fans couldn’t resist remembering Sushant for his magical chemistry with Ankita. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Drops Video With Sushant Singh Rajput as Pavitra Rishta Turns 12, Fans Can't Stop Sobbing!

Trying to not shed a tear in the video, Ankita then says that she knows Sushant is happy wherever he is and he is watching over everyone including the entire team of the show. She also mentions that because SSR was senior to her on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, she got to learn a lot from him and she will always be grateful for him to teach her acting. She cuts the fans’ cake in the video and thank them for all their love and blessings all these years. Watch the video here: Also Read - How Siddharth Pithani's Engagement And Gym Pics Helped NCB Nab Him in Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case

Earlier, while paying her own tribute to the show, she dropped a montage of her and Sushant’s scenes from the show. Ankita posted a beautiful clip with the lovely title song of the show running in the background to make fans go all nostalgic and emotional. In the caption of her post, she thanked Ekta Kapoor for seeing her Archana in her way before when the world saw her and loved her. Ankita also tagged her co-stars from the show and thanked them for making her learn so much on the sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Pavitra Rishta is beyond a regular romantic daily soap for its viewers. It’s now a part of Sushant’s memories in their hearts and that makes it even more special. Isn’t it?