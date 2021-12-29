Ankita Lokhande viral video: Actor Ankita Lokhande, who recently married businessman Vicky Jain, has released a video of herself dancing with an injured foot to the song Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi. The song is from the film Aamir Khan starrer Raja Hindustani (1996). The Pavitra Rishta star and her friend, actor Ashita Dhawan, shared the video on Instagram. Ankita is seen in the video wearing a short green floral dress with her hair put back in a bun and a hairband.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat’s Mother Kavita Bhat Says, 'He Gets Blinded By Friendship Sometimes'

She could be seen dancing and singing to the beats while hopping on one foot. Ankita was also spotted using a walker and resting her wounded foot, which was in a cast, on a nearby bed. A few lines were written in the video, "Taang tooti par himmat na chooti. Maan gaye nayi dulhan ki shiddat ko(Her leg is broken, but she hasn't lost her courage. Congratulations on the new bride's enthusiasm.) (sic)."

The video's caption read, "Love your spirit Mrs. Jain Don't kick start your year, Hop into it #lokhandebangayijain #ankitalokhande #dabbangdulhan #noonecanstopthisone #injury #vibe #loveyourspirit (sic)."

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashita Dhawan (@ashitadhawan)

The post has received over 112 thousand likes and more than 460 comments so far. Fans have flooded the post’s comments section with ‘Get well soon’ wishes. The actor is currently busy enjoying her post-wedding days.

On the work front, she was last seen on Zee5 in the reboot of Pavitra Rishta with Shaheer Sheikh. She made her acting debut opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta as Archana. Before calling it quits, the TV star dated Sushant for a few years.