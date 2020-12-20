Actor Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday and spent the entire day with her family members, her fiance Vicky Jain, and a few close friends including Rashami Desai. Ankita and her friends took over the internet with the pictures from her birthday party. Also Read - Watch: Ankita Lokhande, Usha Nadkarni From Pavitra Rishta Pay Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards

In one picture that’s going viral on Instagram, Ankita and Vicky are seen kissing each other, while in a video, the birthday girl is seen dancing her heart out with Rashami on the song Garmi that’s originally picturised on Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan. In other stills and videos from the party, one can see her cutting her birthday cake with her mom and Vicky on either side.

For the special day, Ankita chose to doll up in a golden mini-dress. The dress came with a lot of shine and shimmer and made the actor look like the princess she wanted to be on her birthday. Ankita went all big on her look and styled her dress with a pair of golden earrings, a pair of matching heels, and half-tied hair.

Ankita received many good wishes on social media on her birthday. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister Shweta Singh Kirti commented on her post and wished her the best. She wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful” with a heart emoji.