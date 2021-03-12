Actor Ankita Lokhande was on cloud nine when she hosted a surprise for her parents on their wedding anniversary. The actor, dressed in a bright orange saree, organised a little get-together with friends and family members and also invited someone special. The actor introduced her fans to Pooja Sharma, a transgender woman who enjoys an Instagram following of 154K, and is loved for spreading awareness about her community by breaking gender stereotypes. Also Read - Appraisal Hoga Kya? Viral Video Hilariously Sums Up How Employees Perform in March | Watch

Ankita, who saw Pooja on social media, requested her to be a part of their celebrations and bless her parents. Both Ankita and Pooja danced together and also dressed each other up. The Pavitra Rishta star mentioned how she enjoyed Pooja’s company and everyone in the family loved her so much. In a beautiful post, Ankita wrote, “Dear @pooja_sharma_rekha di Thanku for coming home yesterday. I can never ever forget this nite .I hv so many things to tell everyone about u di but I’m running out of words ❤️ my goodness u r so beautiful inside out , ur positivity was just every where in my house after u left .the way we have danced bas ek dum dil se .. bahut maza aaya di . Ur love for others is so selfless.” (sic) Also Read - Alia Bhatt Makes a Super Romantic Post For Ranbir Kapoor as he Gets Quarantined After COVID-19

Ankita received many congratulatory comments on the post as fans showered all the love on the actor for her sweet gesture. In her post on Instagram, Pooja said that she absolutely loved being in the company of Ankita and her family and it felt like home. “You showed, so much love, respect and care towards me. I really love you. You are so sweet and beautiful. I pray to god, you get all your desires and wishes fulfilled. Me and my blessings are always with you.” she wrote.

What do you think of Ankita’s lovely gesture?