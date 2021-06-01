12 years of Pavitra Rishta: Actor Ankita Lokhande shared an emotional post on Instagram on Tuesday celebrating 12 years of her debut TV show Pavitra Rishta. The show also featured Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav while Ankita played the role of Archana. The Ekta Kapoor-produced show has a special place in the hearts of the fans for many reasons including that SSR became an overnight TV star with his performance. Also Read - How Siddharth Pithani's Engagement And Gym Pics Helped NCB Nab Him in Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case

Sushant and Ankita fell in love and dated each other for many years even after the show went off-air. The actor now remembered the time when she and Sushant entertained the viewers with their beautiful chemistry on-screen. It’s been 12 years and the audience has continued to shower love on the couple. Now that Sushant has passed away, the viewers can’t resist feeling a sense of emptiness everytime there’s a discussion about Pavitra Rishta. As the show clocks 12 years, let’s take a look at the post Ankita shared: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case Latest Update: NCB Questions Neeraj And Keshav For Over 16 Hours

The post received many comments, especially from the SSR fans who expressed just how much they miss Sushant on such days. One user wrote, “Miss u always sushant Singh Rajput 😢😢”, another wrote, Di congratulations to all of you ❤️A show which is immortalized by all the amazing performance. #sushita forever. I love you di. ❤️” (sic)

While Ekta Kapoor also commented and put heart emojis, Asha Negi, Hiten Tejwani and others associated with the show expressed all the love for it in the comments section.

