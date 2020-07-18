Actor Sushant Singh Rajput kicked-started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s show Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. Now, Ankita and Ekta both feel that the second season of the show as a tribute the deceased actor is a good idea. If reports are to be believed, the show was close to Sushshant’s heart as it gave him the platform to scale new heights. Ankita and Ekta both feel that a new season will be the best tribute to the actor. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: No Need For CBI Probe, Says Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source, "The show was close to Sushant's heart as it gave him the platform to scale new heights and both Ekta and Ankita feel that a new season will be the best tribute to the deceased actor."



It also added, “Ekta has spearheaded several sequels on TV, including Hum Paanch, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin. It was Ankita who approached Ekta with the idea and since Pavitra Rishta is a special show for her too, she immediately agreed. She will sit with her team of writers and explore how to take the daily soap forward.”

Sushant committed suicide on June 14 by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. The former couple Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship for long six years but called it quit in 2016. Whil Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and went on to star in many films such as Shudh Desi Romance, Kedarnath, Byomkesh Bakshi, Chichhore among others, Ankita continued in the television industry and in 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika followed by Baaghi 3.

View this post on Instagram Archana & Manav forever💞 #pavitrarishta#pavitrarishtalovers#ankitalokhande#sushantsinghrajput#weloveyousushant#wemissyou A post shared by PAVITRA RISHTA FANPAGE💟 (@pavitra_rishta_lovers) on Jun 19, 2020 at 8:12pm PDT



Home Minister of Maharashtra denied CBI probe into the case. There was no need for a CBI probe into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the Mumbai police were capable of handling the matter, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday. The police were also examining the angle of “business rivalry” in the case, he said to PTI.