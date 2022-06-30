Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have moved into their new house recently and gave a house tour to their fans in a Tulsi Virani style! Ankita shared an amazing video from her new luxury home where she recreated Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi title song. She welcomed the viewers with a namaste on the door and greeted the fans. Then Ankita introduced every family member. From her brother-in-law, husband Vicky Jain to the temple Ankita showed. In the caption of the video, she mentioned how she is a mix of both, Tulsi Virani and her Pavitra Rishta character Archana Deshmukh.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Enjoys Her Romantic Date With Hubby Vicky, Fans Say 'Cute Mr. And Mrs. Jain' - See Pics

She took us to her giant drawing room, kitchen, living area and beautiful temple where panditji was waiting for her to perform rituals. While sharing the video on Instagram, Ankita Lokhande wrote, “Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani❤️ I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you @ektarkapoor & @smritiiraniofficial ma’am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this 🌻🙏🥰😘.” Also Read - Birthday Special: As Ekta Kapoor Turns 47, Take A Look At Some Of Her Most Loved Films & Iconic TV Shows

Watch video of Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain’s beautiful home:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande recently won the reality show Smart Jodi. They were awarded prize money of Rs 25 lakh. They were handed the trophy by actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.