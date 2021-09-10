Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh are coming together as Archana and Manav with the second season of Pavitra Rishta. However, days ahead of the show’s premiere, Ankita’s co-star, Shaheer Sheikh has almost revealed her marriage plans.Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was There in Every Scene: Ankita Lokhande on Shooting Pavitra Rishta 2.0 With Shaheer Sheikh

If Shaheer Sheikh is to be believed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are likely to marry soon. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ankita was asked about her plans following Pavitra Rishta. While the actor laughed and added that she has nothing to do after the show, Shaheer was quick to say, “Come on, you’re getting married!” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande On Being Trolled After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'Kisi Ka Gussa Mujhpe Nikaalne Ka Koi Matlab Nahi'

However, Ankita instantly asked Shaheer to shut up and said, “Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up, no no nothing like that.” Shaheer also added, “I have no idea, can you please wipe that off.” Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande Misses Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'he Would Have Been Emotional Today'

Ankita and Vicky has been dating each other for over three years. Vicky also supported Ankita when and where it was required after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Earlier this year, Ankita took to social media showering love and thanking Vicky for ‘handling the situation and stood beside her in her bad times.’ “You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world,” an excerpt from Ankita’s post read.

Meanwhile, Pavitra Rishta 2 is all set to premiere on September 15. While Shaheer Sheikh has stepped in a Manav, the first look and trailers have already been released and fans are waiting eagerly for their favourite show.