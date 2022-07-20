Ankita Lokhande pregnant: Actor Rakhi Sawant has sort of confirmed that fellow actor Ankita Lokhande is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Jain. In an interview recently, she said she knows from her sources that the Pavitra Rishta actor is soon going to be a mommy.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Gives House Tour While Recreating Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi With Vicky Jain - Watch

Rakhi, who was in the capital for the launch of a salon, said she wants to be a mom too but her stars don’t seem to be in the right place currently. The actor mentioned that she has heard about Ankita’s pregnancy but she definitely doesn’t know the truth. Rakhi told News18, “She is going to be mommy, she is pregnant, Ankita Lokhande. (Paused) I have heard, I don’t know what the truth is.” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Enjoys Her Romantic Date With Hubby Vicky, Fans Say 'Cute Mr. And Mrs. Jain' - See Pics

The rumours of Ankita’s pregnancy started after she shared pictures from her six-month wedding anniversary celebrations. The popular actor dropped lovely pictures from the bash online and wrote, “Happy 6 months to us baby, Thank you family for making it so special. Love u guy special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I am already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas. lots of love Riya Vivaan Chachi is missing you (sic).” Also Read - 'Used Social Media in a Balanced Way', UPSC Toppers Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal And Gamini Singla Share Their Success Mantra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Rakhi Sawant speaks on friendship with Salman Khan

Meanwhile, Rakhi also spoke about being friends with Salman Khan and Urfi Javed. She said the superstar loves people from the bottom of his heart and he cares for them. “Salman Khan does not have any secret. His only secret is that he loves every girl from the bottom of his heart. But ever girl, you can understand, ditch him. He is an amazing guy,” she said.

Rakhi Sawant calls Urfi Javed a ‘style icon’

While mentioning Urfi, Rakhi called her a style icon. She said there’s no filter with Urfi and she’s exactly how she shows in front of the camera. “Urfi Javed is my friend and she is a nice girl and she is a style icon. She does not have any secrets. No secret at all. Whatever she is, it is right there in the public’s eye. She isn’t shy or anything. She is a nice girl,” she said.