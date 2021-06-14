Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande took to social media remembering her former boyfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. She posted a video collage depicting her memories with the late actor. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary | Complete Life Story

The four minutes 30 seconds video features several pictures of Ankita and Sushant. In the pictures, they can be seen posing together, hugging each other and dancing together. From a selfie in a lift to vacation pictures, Ankita made sure that video captures each and every memory of hers with Sushant. The video has several pictures from the sets of Pavitra Rishta as well. Sharing the video, Ankita wrote ”This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte,” and dropped a broken heart emoji. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Legacy is Exponentially Increasing as Fans Pay Emotional Tribute; 'We Miss You' Trends

Watch the video posted by Ankita Lokhande here: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Anniversary: Government Plans National Award Named After SSR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita also organised a special puja at her home on Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary. She took to Instagram stories and shared a video of the same. In the video, it can be seen that the actress has held some holy havan at her home. On June 1, had also posted a story on her Instagram account and had written ‘June’ with a broken heart emoji.

For the uninitiated, Ankita and Sushant worked together for Pavitra Rishta and dated each other even years after Sushant left the show. The two were in a relationship for six years until they broke up in 2016.

