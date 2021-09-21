Mumbai: Actor Ankita Lokhande often expresses her love for beau Vicky Jain on social media leaving fans into a tizzy with their loved-up pictures. On Tuesday, she dropped a mushy picture with beau Vicky Jain as the duo twin in pink ethnic wears. In the picture, Ankita can be seen giving a kiss to Vicky as he holds her adorably.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande: I Haven't Done Anything Wrong With Sushant Singh Rajput | Exclusive Interview

While Ankita looked gorgeous in a pink saree, Vicky looked dapper complimenting his fiancé in a pink kurta. She wetly wrote in her caption, "Don't underestimate the beauty of God's love story for you. He can do more than you ask or imagine. #truestory."

See Photo Here:

Recently, Ankita grabbed headlines when Shaheer Sheikh accidentally revealed that she is soon getting married to Vicky Jain. During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, when she was asked about her wedding plans, she laughed at it and denied having any plans. However, Shaheer chipped in and instantly said, “Come on, you’re getting married!”. Shocked Ankita asked Shaheer to shut up and denied the news by saying, “Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up, no no nothing like that. I’m not doing anything, I’m starting something from February.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta 2 opposite Shaheer Sheikh. While Ankita reprises the role of Archana from the original show, Shaheer stepped into the shoes of Sushant Singh Rajput’s role of Manav.