Ankita Lokhande viral video from engagement: At her engagement party on Sunday, actor Ankita Lokhande found a lovely way to make late Sushant Singh Rajput a part of the celebrations. The actor was one of the closest people to Sushant who died in June last year. While exchanging their engagement rings on stage, Ankita and her fiance Vicky Jain grooved to Sushant’s Raabta song. A video of the moment is going viral on social media that features Ankita and Vicky exchanging rings and then grooving to the song as fireworks start around them on the stage.Also Read - Inside Photos And Videos From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Disney-Like Engagement Ceremony

‘Raabta’ that starred Sushant alongside Kriti Sanon was a romantic movie and the song that can be heard playing in the video featured Deepika Padukone. As Vicky and Ankita look into each other’s eyes to express love, ‘Kuch toh hai tujhse Raabta’ plays in the background. Watch the viral video here: Also Read - Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start, Couple Dance is Not to be Missed!

It could just be a sheer coincidence that it was a romantic song picturised on Sushant that was playing in the background when Ankita was taking a step closer to her new life ahead. The actor held Sushant very dear to her heart. She was totally shattered when the news of the actor’s death surfaced in the media. Ankita had the support of Vicky when she was going through the tough phase in June last year. The couple has now grown stronger from that incident and Ankita is extremely happy to be writing a new page of her life with Vicky by her side.

As is, it seems special to hear Raabta and get reminded of Sushant in a beautiful moment when Ankit is finally moving on. Our congratulations to the couple!