Actor Ankita Lokhande has been on a video-sharing spree on Instagram. The actor has been putting out many videos on Instagram and showcasing her dancing skills. After performing on many songs starring Madhuri Dixit, the actor grooved to a hip-hop number in her latest video. Wearing black-and-white polka-dotted separates, Ankita shows some scintillating dance moves and leaves the audience mesmerised. However, a section of the fans feels that the hip-hop style of dancing doesn't suit her.

As soon as Ankita shared the video on Instagram, fans showered her with love but a few commented to say that the western dance didn't suit her. One user commented, "Wt was that😂😅" (sic), while another user wrote, "This dance didn't suit you😮" (sic). Check out more comments here:

Ankita has been impressing the audience with her lovely performances lately. She gave an expressive performance on the song Are Re Re from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The actor also recently performed on stage and gave a tribute to his late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in an event on Zee TV.

Ankita looks quirky and absolutely talented in the video. The actor has been encouraging many women around by posting these dance videos, and she does a fabulous job in all of them. What do you think?