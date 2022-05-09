Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, attended the success bash of the reality TV show Lock Upp in Mumbai on Friday night. Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Tejasswi Parkash, Karan Kundra, and Munawar Faruqui were among the celebrities who attended the event. Among all the celebs, Ankita and Vicky were also papped outside the party where they posed for the cameras. The pictures and videos of the couple began to circulate on social media right after the bash. Ankita’s outfit drew a lot of attention last night as she was spotted in an olive green dress with cut-outs and thigh-high slits.Also Read - Urfi Javed Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Says 'Neend Poori Nahi Hui Hai' | Watch Video

Ankita Lokhande Gets Trolled for her look at Lock Upp bash

Following the release of the video on social media, Ankita started getting trolls for wearing shorts under her dress. While some of the users showered love on her for fashion statement, however, there was a section of social media users who trolled the TV actor for wearing shorts as it was visible beneath her dress. “Was she wearing shorts 😮😂😂😂”, a user wrote. “Yr dressing sense le le kisi designer se 😂😂😂😂agar bold dekhna hai toh”, while the other user wrote. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash in Sexy Slit Dress, Karan Kundrra in Velvet Suit Win #TejRan Fans' Hearts at Lock Upp Success Bash - See Viral Pics

Apart from posing for the paparazzi with Vicky, the Pavitra Rishta actor was also seen hugging and greeting Ekta Kapoor. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Casts a Spell in 3D Shimmery Off-Shoulder Gown With Thigh-High Slit For Lock Upp Success Bash- Hot Pics

Check out Ankita Lokhande in Olive Green Thigh-High Slit Dress at Lock Upp Success Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ankita Lokhande Outfit Details

Ankita’s sleeveless olive green gown featured front cutouts around her waist, plunging V neckline, risqué thigh-high slits on both sides, that exposed her legs, a billowy skirt with a figure-skimming fall, floor-grazing hemline, and backless detailing. She added a splash of glitter to her party ensemble with bold glam selections. Open tresses with thick curls, winged eyeliner, light-pink lipshade, dazzling highlighter completed her look the most. Simple accessories such as white strappy heels, rings, and earrings complemented her outfit.

Celebs have always been critisised for their style and fashion choices. Because of the constant judging and trolling that occurs on social media, it sometimes becomes difficult for a public figure.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments below.