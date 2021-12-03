Actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Vicky Jain. The couple had a pre-wedding ceremony on Friday and it was all about sacred rituals, love and laughter. In the photos shared on Instagram by the much-in-love couple, Ankita can be seen wearing a simple green that comes with pink and golden border. She completed her look with mundavalya, an ornament worn by Maharashtrians across the forehead with two vertical strings hanging from both the sides. Vicky, on the other hand, wore a simple kurta for the pre-wedding ceremony.Also Read - Here’s a Glimpse of Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s Royal Blue Wedding Card, It Has Peacocks, a Special Mention to ‘Bride Tribe’ - See Details

In one of the photos, Ankita and Vicky can be seen striking a dance pose as they share a laughter. Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote in Marathi, “I love us BUT picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (line from Om Shanti Om which means the film has not ended yet) #AnVikikahani.” While Ankita simply captioned the picture, “Sacred.” Also Read - Pavitra Rishita’s Evil Mother-in-Law Usha Nadkarni Helped Young Actors With Her Advise

Check Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Jain (@jainvick)

Earlier, several videos and pictures surfaced the internet where the couple were seen dancing together during a ceremony. While Ankita looked gorgeous in shimmery off-white saree, Vicky opted for a grey kurta and black pants.

Last month, Ankita had her bachelorette party and her friends such as Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Aparna Dixit among others attended the bash.

Earlier this year, Ankita and Vicky also celebrated their third anniversary. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Ankita wrote, “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow. I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you Vikki for all the support u provide.I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve.”