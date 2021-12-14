Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot today in a dreamy wedding ceremony. Ahead of the D-Day, the celebrity couple threw a lavish sangeet aka cocktail ceremony for their guests and it was filled with love, romance, and memorable performances by the bride and the groom. Several videos and pictures are doing rounds on the internet and are going insanely viral. During the sangeet ceremony, Ankita and Vicky romantically danced to Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez’s starrer track. Ankita and Vicky also gave solo performances for each other. The ceremony was all about romance, love, and music.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Left Stunned by Ankita Lokhande's 'Planet Size' Engagement Ring, Shares Inside Pics-Videos From Her Sangeet

In one of the videos, Ankita and Vicky are seen dancing to the Brother’s song ‘Sapna Jahan’ and it’s filled with love. In another video, Ankita is seen dancing to ‘Ishq Bina’ from the film Taal. She also grooved to ‘Kehna Hi Kya’ from the film Bombay. Vicky, too, gave a powerful performance on Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘Ghoonghroo’. He was also seen performing with a dhool on his hand and his bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande can be seen cheering and flying kisses to him during his performance. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Have A Fun-Filled Mehendi Ceremony, Couple Dances Their Heart Out | Checkout Video

Watch Videos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish (@sbsabpnews)

Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Looks Like a Dream in Pre-Wedding Festivities, See Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Shah (@lokhandeankita_fan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MarathiCelebs.com (@marathicelebs_com)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ankita_fandom (@ankita_fandom)



Ankita was looking stunning in silver shimmery lehenga teamed up with perfect makeup and hairdo, while Vicky was looking dapper all suited up.

The ceremony was also attended by actor Kangana Ranaut. She looked gorgeous in a navy blue coloured lehenga teamed up with dupatta and jewellery.

The couple also had a fun-filled haldi and engagement ceremonies. Ankita and Vicky started their wedding festivities in November with a puja. Ankita can be seen wearing a simple green that comes with a pink and golden border. She completed her look with mundavalya, an ornament worn by Maharashtrians across the forehead with two vertical strings hanging from both sides. Vicky, on the other hand, wore a simple kurta for the pre-wedding ceremony. In one of the photos, Ankita and Vicky can be seen striking a dance pose as they share laughter. Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote in Marathi, “I love us BUT picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (line from Om Shanti Om which means the film has not ended yet) #AnVikikahani.” While Ankita simply captioned the picture, “Sacred.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Shah (@lokhandeankita_fan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ankita_fandom (@ankita_fandom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World of Brides 🧿 (@world_of_brides_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly.bolly (@telly.bollyspynews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Window (@film.window)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande❤️🌸 (@anky_the_sweetest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vinod (@vinodrsingh679)



Ankita and Vicky have been dating each other for the last 3 years. The actor made her relationship official through a social media post.