Ankita Lokhande wedding news: Actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in a traditional wedding ceremony this December. Speculations were rife regarding their wedding since the beginning of the year, however, seems like we have the confirmed wedding dates now.

As reported by Etimes, Ankita and Vicky have blocked December 12, 13, and 14 as their wedding dates and they are going to have a blast in Mumbai as part of their pre-wedding festivities. Ankita is an extremely traditional person and wants to perform all the rituals and ceremonies perfectly, therefore, her family has planned it as a full traditional wedding.

The couple has been sharing many lovely pictures on Instagram lately. The duo was also seen sharing a kiss during a Diwali party recently. Ankita's fans are super happy with the news and can't wait to see their on-screen Archana becoming a bride in the real life. The daily also reported that their wedding invitations are being processed and will soon be dispatched while close friends have already been asked to start preparing.

This was the third news of a celebrity wedding coming from the industry in the last 10 days. There are strong rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif getting married in Rajasthan between 7-9 December, while the rumours also suggest that longtime couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have blocked November 10, 11, 12 for their intimate wedding this year.