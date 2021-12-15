Ankita-Vicky’s pics from wedding: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married on Tuesday in a lavish wedding ceremony at a plush hotel in Mumbai. The bride later shared some really stunning pictures from her wedding on social media. Ankita and Vicky, who had an elaborate wedding with ceremonies starting from four days before, looked royal in their respective outfits.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Ditches Red For a Golden Lehenga at Wedding With Vicky Jain, Don't Miss The Kaleeras! - See Gorgeous Pics

As revealed in Ankita’s post, the couple wore the choicest outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. While Ankita ditched red for a golden lehenga, Vicky complemented his bride in a beige and golden sherwani. The two completed their looks with red varmalas, diamond and Kundan jewellery, and smiles on their faces. While sharing the pictures of her wedding on Instagram, and excited and happy Ankita wrote, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!❤️ (sic).” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain Just Married, See First Pics Of Bride From Wedding

Each picture shared by the Pavitra Rishta star spoke volumes of the love and bonding that the couple shares. While one picture shows them right after they complete their wedding rituals, another shows Ankita holding her veil and making her big bridal entry. The two are also seen taking pheras around the holy fire holding each other’s hands.

It was earlier believed that Ankita would be honouring her Maharashtrian roots by becoming a Marathi bride at her bride. However, she went with the Punjabi look and dressed up in a glamorous lehenga from one of the leading designers in India for her big day.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!