Mumbai: Television actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain. Ankita and Vicky’s Mehendi ceremony was held on Saturday (December 11) night. Several pictures and videos from Ankita Lokhande’s Mehendi ceremony are now going viral on social media. In one of the videos, Ankita can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to ‘Dilli Wale Girlfriend’ as she is dressed in a pink outfit. Vicky, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in a pastel shade kurta pyjama. He can be seen dancing his heart out too on the song ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Suffers Leg Injury Ahead Of Her Wedding With Vicky Jain | See Pic

Check out viral pictures and videos from Ankita Lokhande’s Mehendi ceremony:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will tie the knot on December 14 and the couple will have their engagement ceremony today i.e on December 12. Reportedly, only close family and friends have been invited and the wedding is taking place at a 5-star property in Mumbai.

Last month, Ankita had her bachelorette party and her friends including Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Aparna Dixit among others. Apart from this, Ankita and Vicky had their first pre-wedding ceremony last week. The couple shared the pictures on social media in which Ankita was seen wearing a simple green that comes with a pink and golden border. Vicky, on the other hand, wore a simple kurta for the ceremony.