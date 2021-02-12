Actor Ankita Lokhande has been sharing many videos and photos on social media lately. In her latest Instagram post, she could be seen flaunting her flawless skin in a backless dress. Ankita’s backless dress comes in a bright yellow colour and halter neck detailing. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share the new pictures with a note that read, “What’s next ? This question always brings change. Either good or bad. (sic)” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Stuns in a Bikini, Fans Call Her 'Hot Mama'

Ankita’s backless pictures got a lot of appreciation from fans. Several social media users wrote how that shade of yellow does wonders for her, while some wrote that she looked lovely in natural hair and sans makeup. One Instagram user commented, “Look Kamal hai amazing mam”, while another wrote, “Teri aisi adaa pein toh fidaa hum hai 🔥” (sic). Check out the post here: Also Read - 'Together Now And Forever'! Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Throwback Photos of Rishi Kapoor And Rajiv Kapoor

Last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ankita is a big fan of Madhuri Dixit and she keeps performing on various famous songs. The actor recently uploaded a video of herself performing on the ‘Dhak Dhak’ song, followed by another performance on Madhuri’s ‘Arey re arey’ song from Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Ankita enjoys a fan following of over three million people on Instagram. The actor’s stand in the entire Sushant Singh Rajput death case added to her fan-base on social media. Right from her performances and her fashion picks, Ankita defines perfection. What do you have to say about her latest pictures?