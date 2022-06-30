Anupamaa Written Update, June 30: It’s beautiful to see how Anuj Kapadia eliminates toxicity from the show by doing his own little things in each episode. In the latest episode of Anupamaa too, he showed a hundred ways to stay considerate and compassionate for his family and relationships. The MaAn fans are all in awe of Anuj’s gestures in the show as he helps Anupama with organising a perfect baby shower for her daughter-in-law Kinjal.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Upset With Makers For Normalising Toxic Behaviour of Elders: Just Because Barkha is Younger Than Baa...' | Written Update, June 29

First, Anuj tries to douse the fire between Rakhi Dave and Baa when the former tries to shame the Shahs for gifting family Kangan to her daughter in her God Bharai function. When Anupama tries to tell Rakhi that those are traditional bangles in the family and have been passed to the daughters-in-law for ages, she laughs and shames the family for not being able to manage to buy a new gift for Kinjal. Anuj then interrupts and asks Rakhi to calm down and focus on the good things instead as it is a big day for her daughter. Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, June 28: Kinjal's God Bharai Function to go Downhill? Drama Seems Ready

The best moment of the show came when Anuj simply went down on his knees and saved the day by adjusting Kinjal’s saree pleats when she is just about to trip. Kinjal looks down and finds Anuj protecting her at every step of the way, making her feel more comfortable and happier as she embarks on a new journey of motherhood. Netizens are celebrating Anuj’s little gestures that make him more special than anyone else on the show. Also Read - Anupama Turns Savage After Anuj Asks Her to be Confident: 'Na Main Namak...' | Anupamaa Written Update, June 22

Check out the tweets of the MaAn fan after the latest episode of Anupamaa:

What a moment!!! Anuj taking care of kinju baby yeahh banda standards bahot badha chuka hai. Is bande k liye to words hi nikalte. TRUE HEART & PURE LOVE #AnujKapadia ❤️ Agar trasraj hota to Anupamaa itna bhi kinjal ko sambhal nai pa rahi… blah blah blah..#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/yw5LWPh8Xg — Dips (@MaAn_dg19) June 30, 2022

5. And this..Anujj 🥺😍you are best father figure to them❤️I’m sure he will be best dada Buddy 😌.. last time kinju fell Anu was helpless today kinju loss her slight balance he came to help her saree upwards🥺❤️ this scene has my whole ❤️❤️…🧿 #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Uazu0ZFbEQ — Dishita Patel (@dishupatel04) June 30, 2022

He is a deadly combination of great looks and a loving and caring heart. Who can help but love him #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna #Anupamaa — KavitaM 🇮🇳 (@Kavita_M57) June 30, 2022

Best scene of today’s episode belong to none other than best dada Buddy #AnujKapadiya #Anupamaa https://t.co/NFG1ppOV1s — Isha (@Isha56789) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the drama at the function isn’t over yet. In the precap of the next episode, Rakhi and Baa are seen at the loggerheads and Anupama meddles in to make them realise how it’s not about them but about Kinjal and what she wants on her special day. Anupama lashes out at both Baa and Rakhi and asks them to make a happy and positive mood for Kinjal. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!