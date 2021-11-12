Mumbai: Who does not know about Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Gaurav Khanna and other actors of the famous show Anupamaa? These actors have become immensely popular and have been ruling hearts in a short period of time. However, one must not miss that whether it is Rupali Ganguly (Anupama), Paras Kalnawat (Samar), or Madalsa Sharma (Kavya), these actors also never fail to impress fans with cute and entertaining content on their social media. Once again, Samar aka Paras is making people laugh their hearts out with his latest post.Also Read - 'Bharo, Bharo Iski Maang Bharo!' Baa Wants Anuj Kapadia-Anupama to Label Their 'Benaam Rishta' | Anupamaa Latest Episode Update

On Friday, Paras Kalnawat took to his official Instagram account and shared a video in which he can be seen romancing with Madalsa Sharma. In the video, Paras can be seen lip-syncing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani as he tries to impress Madalsa. Needless to say, the two are setting couple goals and are looking cutest in the video.

For the unversed, Kavya (the character played by Madalsa) is Samar’s (character played by Paras) on-screen stepmother. The video is winning hearts and is making fans laugh out loud. The comment section of Paras’ post is flooded with hilarious comments. “Mr. Shah bolenge Anuj Anupama ko ke gaya or abb Samar Kavya ko (Mr Shah will say that Anuj escaped with Anupama and now Samar is romancing with Kavya),” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Mr Shah want to know Kavya’s location.”

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Anupama has separated from the Shah family and is living an independent life. In the recent episode, we saw how Anupama and Anuj celebrated Diwali together at the Academy, but Baa got furious at this and asked them to marry each other.