Anupamaa latest news: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are making their fans dance to their tunes with their latest post on Instagram. Acknowledging the '#MaAn' day, the popular duo shared a new Reel on Instagram in which they could be seen dancing to Salman Khan's 'Aksa Beach' song. The actors, who play the role of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia in the Star Plus show, make their fans the happiest today by going goofy and presenting quirky chemistry in the video.

While Anuj is seen dressed up in an all-black look, Anupama is seen in the grey silk saree that she is wearing for the last three episodes. Fans loved the new reel and showered love in the comments on Rupali's post. One Instagram user even requested the makers to end Anupamaa mentioning that her mom doesn't let him watch cricket on TV because of the show. "Plz take back your serial we are not able to watch aour cricket match due to mummy…she takes remote from me to…watch anupma (sic)," read the comment.

Anuj and Anupama have become one of the most popular couples on Indian television. The two also represent a non-toxic relationship and talk about the acceptance of one-sided love. Currently, in the show, Anupama has left the Shah house to find her own accommodation, however, after the big Diwali drama in her family, Bapuji started living with her. While Anuj and his uncle GK are supporting her in every manner, her family has gone against her, especially Vanraj, Baa and Toshu who think that her friendship with Anuj is bringing a bad name to the family.

