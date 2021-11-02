Anupamaa Episode Today: In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the viewers will see Anuj Kapadia trying to ward off evil for Anupama as a gesture of expressing love and care towards her. However, seems like Anupama, who is unaware of his feelings, will catch him doing the same. A behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming episode is doing the rounds on social media in which Anuj is seen using a note to shoo away the effects of the evil eye. The scene takes place in their office when Anupama is sitting on her desk and Anuj is standing right behind her.Also Read - Anupamaa Shows Muslim Kid as Kanha Ji, Fans Laud Makers For Subtle Secularism And Progressive Story

One fan shared the BTS clip on Twitter with a caption that read, "Anuj Kapadia becoming "Khatron ke Khiladi Kapadia" . Haaye yeh ladka!!! #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn (sic)." Another fan wrote, "Itna slomo me nazar kaun uthar tha hai. What is this behaviour #AnujKapadia?? baal baal bache aap nahi toh aap jaanta hain ki #Anupamaa aapki chutney bana degi woh bhi mast wali #MaAn (sic)."

KANHAJI’ uski najar utar rahe hai #Anupamaa — Dips (@Dipsrx19) November 2, 2021

Itna slomo me nazar kaun uthar tha hai what is this behaviour #AnujKapadia?? baal baal bache aap nahi toh aap jaanta hain ki #Anupamaa aapki chutney bana degi woh bhi mast wali #MaAn — Thasneem (@CSKAniditaMaAn) November 2, 2021

Anupama fd has nly positive comments abt #MaAn #Anupamaa — Joo (@njyothi81) November 2, 2021

Another interesting thing that the fans are going to witness in the latest episode of Anupamaa is Bapuji’s silent acceptance of Anupama and Anuj’s relationship. In a scene where Baa continues to shame Anupama over her decision of leaving the Shah house and over her friendship with Anuj Kapadia, Bapuji tells her that Anupama only deserves a man like Anuj in her life, not someone like Vanraj Shah.

Bapuji tells Baa: “Kash Anuj Anupama ko bohut phele mila hota. Anupama ki zindagi main Anuj jaisa ladka ana chahiye tha, Vanraj jaisa nahin.” This has also made fans very excited considering there is at last someone who is ready to acknowledge and accept that Anuj and Anupama are meant to be with each other.

Babuji is lowkey shipping #MaAn like audience. We have third #MaAn shipper in the show now. Devika, GK n now bapuji.#Anupamaa — Gayatri_Situ (@GayatriSitu) November 2, 2021

#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/i1nNDyHnH5 — SuzaaneDsouza2.0 (@SuzaaneDsouzaaa) November 2, 2021

What are your thoughts on the makers trying to bring Anuj and Anupama closer in subtle ways? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!