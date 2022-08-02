Anuj Kapadia calls Bapuji Bhishma Pitamah: After the big showdown at the Shah house, Anupama finally left the toxicity and broke all ties with the members of her family. However, what really impressed the fans of the show is how Anuj Kapadia showed the mirror to Bapuji, who always supported Anupama but never really reprimanded anyone insulting her.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Throws 'Truth Bombs' on The Shahs Before Going to Coma, #MaAn Fans Clap Hard | Anupamaa Written Update, Aug 1

Twitter is flooded with posts from the #MaAn fans appreciating Anuj for doing something that was long pending. Even though Bapuji is one of the most supportive people in Anupama’s life but he could never garner the courage to shush his son Vanraj when he would question her character or stop his wife Leela from being misogynist. In the Tuesday episode, when Bapuji asks Anuj if Anupama won’t even come to even see him, Anuj tells him, “Is kauravo ki is sabha me… Bhishma pitamah banke reh gaye bapuji… kanhaji kabhi bann hi nai paye… (sic).” Also Read - Gaurav Khanna Aka Anuj Kapadia Breaks Silence on Leaving Anupamaa: ‘I Trust Rajan Shahi…’

The #MaAn fans, who celebrated Anuj’s swag a day before as he threw truth bombs on the Shahs, are now going gaga over how he made Bapuji realise his ignorance and absence on the days when these qualities were needed the most. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh Replaces His Friend Paras Kalnawat as Samar Shah, Says, 'Feeling The Pressure...'

Check the reaction of the #MaAn fans after the latest episode of Anupamaa:

Truth bombs by Anuj .. 👏👏💣💣💣all tat we complained abt #MaAn ignoring nd treating SH as everything was out … Blockbuster epi nd Anuj was 🔥🔥🔥Bapuji the most dumb puppet got his reality check also in PC …much needed one… Wooww…🔥🔥🔥 #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/GpEmz2v7tO — Subhashini (@subha_suresh28) August 1, 2022

I felt whatever #AnujKapadia told Bapuji was the right thing to say. I mean, it was high time someone pointed out that Bapuji is never around when #Anupamaa is getting bashed by the Shahs 🤦🏻‍♀️ Where the show is headed, I don’t know. But only hoping for the best at this point. — MK (@starshollowGG) August 1, 2022

Truth has been spoken. Bapuji never Speak up for anu when V & baa insulted #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Neha (@nehalovesDVD) August 2, 2022

Okay, so I guess I became a little too overenthusiastic when I believed Bapuji had discovered his mouth and posted this. But a few of my moots just made me realize that Bapuji was simply experiencing déjà vu. 😑😭#Anupamaa https://t.co/AzBCH7lIz6 — NS🌈 (@NivedithaSrknth) August 2, 2022

Is he serious???? Really “iss ghar se judi hui h, wo dur kaise reh paegi” 🙄🙄🙄

Detachment is easy for her cz she is still a kid…. It’s hard for elders especially people like Bapuji & #Anupamaa !

This man needs brain surgery instead of heart 😑 https://t.co/xvRZrztbEu — Ojal 💃💅 (@ojalchanduka12) August 2, 2022

He apologized to Bapuji for confronting harshly bt didn’t to Baa bcoz neither he was disrespectful nor went overboard there and this man know exactly what he is doing — The reason why #Anupamaa needed not to say sorry to Baa on behalf of Anuj bcoz he wasnt wrong . PERIOD !! pic.twitter.com/xIXxV3Rigr — 💅 (@A_nushki) August 2, 2022

Is kauravo ki is sabha me…

Bhism pitamah banke reh gaye bapuji… kanhaji kabhi bann hi nai paye… #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — Dips (@MaAn_dg19) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, as shown in the promo, Anuj Kapadia is going to suffer from paralysis and his family – Barkha and her husband – will blame Anupama for the same. Choti Anu and Anupama will swear to take care of Anuj and help him stand back on his feet. How will this whole track bring a new twist to the story is something that’s yet to be seen. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!