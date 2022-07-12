Anupama Written Update, July 12: Anupama and Anuj Kapadia have made their places in the hearts of the audience like no other couple has in the history of Indian television. So, even the thought of the couple’s separation makes the fans go berserk. The same is happening on social media now where the #MaAn fans are expressing their dismay and rejection of what the makers might have planned as Anupama-Anuj’s future.Also Read - Anupama Fans Shocked After Latest Episode, Pray For Anuj Kapadia's Life: 'Totally Disturbing...' | Written Update, July 11

As shown in the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anuj has given multiple hints about the future without him. He prepares Anupama to stay in a world where he isn’t there to support her or to look after her. In an intense scene, Anuj tells Anupama that she isn’t supposed to give away her signing authorities at home or in business. He made Anupama promise that she will continue to work like a boss in both life and at work if he isn’t there with her tomorrow. This broke Anupama and she hugged him tightly and it appeared as though Anuj knows something that she doesn’t yet. Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Removes Anupama's Jewellery, Caresses Her Hair And Fall Asleep - Upset #MaAn Fans Want Passionate Intimacy Now | Anupamaa Written Update, July 8

Many fans believe that Anuj has been diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and he hasn’t revealed the same to Anupama yet. In a few scenes, it appears that he is about to tell Anupama something that he eventually doesn’t share. This new twist in the track, right after Anuj-Anupama’s marriage has now upset the fans. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Holds a Baby Doll, Takes Tips From Anupama to be a Good Dad - Watch Hilarious Video

Check how the #MaAn fans are reacting to the new track in Anupamaa that hints at Anuj Kapadia’s death:

Makers please stop giving such unnecessary death dialogues to anuj.We know death is a bitter truth. But you give this bitter truth only for him .You give this dialogues to your favorite who stop you.But please don’t play with our emotions. Please #MaAn #Anupamaa.#AnujKapadia — Beautiful like the moon.. (@Afsakha24589835) July 12, 2022

This whole angsty bit of Anuj pushing for the conversation on uncertainties of life and death and Anu absolutely refusing to hear it … the intensity and chemistry SERVED. #anupamaa • #maan • #anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/Wr4LGKIAd0 — (@sunshinexgirll) July 12, 2022

Iwe can tolerate our pain

but sence of lossing love one shatered us deeply Nothing will going to happen to Anuj

MaAn will be here

But yes every one need to prepare as anything could happen in life Due to that we take preqotion measure#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Ladumona(MaAnkiSakhi) (@girdharmona) July 12, 2022

It is true that life is unpredictable we should prepare us for any situation but everytime talking about death is stealing all the happy moments and positivity and we know that #Anujkapadia is a positive person but everytime he has one dialogue death why?#Anupamaa #MaAn — D.C (@cdiksha80) July 12, 2022

#Anupamaa

I also have apprehensions that it will lead to a leap and may be an exit of #MaAn together or #AnujKapadia alone.But that is a possibility which is always there with or without Choti Anu.+3 — Meera (@KrishnaMeeraV) July 12, 2022

Anupama is reportedly a Hindi remake of the Bengali show titled Sreemoyee. In the Bengali version, Anuj Kapadia dies after suffering from a prolonged illness. It is likely that the Hindi version shows the same track but the fans are sincerely hoping for the makers to give a new twist to Anuj-Anupama’s married life and not end at a heartbreaking angle. We wish for the same!

