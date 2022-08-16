Anupama written update, August 16: The Anupamaa fans are on cloud nine after the latest episode because Anuj Kapadia finally regained his consciousness following the major accident. As shown in the Tuesday episode, Anuj came back after critical brain surgery and called Anu. He even looked at her as she couldn’t resist breaking down in a beautiful moment. The scene had ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste‘ playing in the background which further mesmerised the audience, especially the #MaAn fans.Also Read - 'Anuj, Saans Lete Rahiyega...' #MaAn Fans Cry With Anupama as She Prays For Anuj Kapadia's Recovery | Written Update, August 12
Anuj saw Anupama, took her name, smiled and at the same time, held onto her saree pallu – all happened in that one moment and the fans can’t get enough of the scene after a whole week of the hospital drama. Many fans took to Twitter to share the clip of the particular scene, celebrating Anuj coming back to his consciousness after the surgery. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj-Anupama to be Thrown Out of Kapadia House? - Deets Inside
Check how the #MaAn fans are reacting to Anuj-Anupama’s emotional scene after the latest episode of Anupamaa:
Meanwhile, the fans are also surprised to see how Vanraj has recovered so soon that he’s walking on his foot with just one band-aid on the forehead. In the upcoming episode, Anupama will confront Vanraj about the accident and why he took Anuj to the cliff with him. Several people including Barkha, Adhik and others have accused Vanraj of throwing Anuj off the cliff in a fit of rage and while Anupama too is furious about the accident, she wants clarification from Vanraj.
Will Vanraj come clean about what exactly happened that day on the cliff or will the mystery around the accident continue for a few more episodes? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!