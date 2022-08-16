Anupama written update, August 16: The Anupamaa fans are on cloud nine after the latest episode because Anuj Kapadia finally regained his consciousness following the major accident. As shown in the Tuesday episode, Anuj came back after critical brain surgery and called Anu. He even looked at her as she couldn’t resist breaking down in a beautiful moment. The scene had ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste‘ playing in the background which further mesmerised the audience, especially the #MaAn fans.Also Read - 'Anuj, Saans Lete Rahiyega...' #MaAn Fans Cry With Anupama as She Prays For Anuj Kapadia's Recovery | Written Update, August 12

Anuj saw Anupama, took her name, smiled and at the same time, held onto her saree pallu – all happened in that one moment and the fans can’t get enough of the scene after a whole week of the hospital drama. Many fans took to Twitter to share the clip of the particular scene, celebrating Anuj coming back to his consciousness after the surgery. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj-Anupama to be Thrown Out of Kapadia House? - Deets Inside

Check how the #MaAn fans are reacting to Anuj-Anupama’s emotional scene after the latest episode of Anupamaa:

it has been sooo long since she has held his face. even today, she had to first ask the doctor’s permission to hold her husband, my heart is in pieces #anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/4MHVxIklBj — (@malecsarcher) August 16, 2022

#MaAn today

Emotional , and only cud see the love between both what terrific actors they are #GauravKhanna n #RupaliGanguly chemistry translates as #AnujKapadia & #AnupamaaKapadia

Ek duje ke vaaste

Tum hi humari manzil ho my love #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/dEdGx2xjAq — Devoleena FC ( Shagun/D ) ✍️ (@DevNaFC) August 16, 2022

EK DUJE KE VAASTE! Please makers give us our Anuj back. We want our strong and happy Anuj, happy MaAn. ❤️#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Wio8g6XdNq — Ashapurna.. (@Ashapurna30) August 16, 2022

Anuj❤️.. some things will never change..Anu ka pallu is constant for him ✨.. ek duje ke vaaste in true sense ❤️#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/1SgZizLWIS — Dishita Patel (@dishupatel04) August 16, 2022

What is real love? Its #MaAn

Their meeting teared me up. Noone can love #Anupamaa the way #anujkapadia does. 1. Pallu scene

2. Ek duje ke vaaste

3. Tu hi manzil my love

4. I love you. Worth watching it again. I am all teary eyed. pic.twitter.com/ESDXOYANEt — Prachi agarwal (@PHamirbasia) August 16, 2022

Today’s episode was awesome as got ❤️ #AnujKapadia is conscious

❤️ Fav song ek duje ke vaaste on #Maan Rest is just background for me and I don’t care… #Anupamaa — MaanFan20220610 (@Maanfan20220610) August 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the fans are also surprised to see how Vanraj has recovered so soon that he’s walking on his foot with just one band-aid on the forehead. In the upcoming episode, Anupama will confront Vanraj about the accident and why he took Anuj to the cliff with him. Several people including Barkha, Adhik and others have accused Vanraj of throwing Anuj off the cliff in a fit of rage and while Anupama too is furious about the accident, she wants clarification from Vanraj.

Will Vanraj come clean about what exactly happened that day on the cliff or will the mystery around the accident continue for a few more episodes? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!