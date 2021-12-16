Anupamaa latest episode update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia and Anupama flirted like never before. The episode definitely made the #MaAn fans go crazy when Anuj expressed how he just couldn’t take his eyes off Anupama when she dressed up in a black saree and adjusted his bow.Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Vanraj Ka Waqt Badalne Vala Hai, Anuj Breaks Anupama's Heart

As Anupama got up to leave the room, Anuj once again called her and told her that he just wanted to look at her once again. This made Anupama blush and the two just couldn’t take their eyes off each other. All this happened before Anuj and Anupama left for the party without knowing that they were actually leaving for the same venue. While Anupama was invited by Vanraj for reasons yet unknown to the entire family, Anuj gets an invite to the same party from his sister Malvika. Check out these tweets to know how the #MaAn fans are reacting to the entire episode: Also Read - Anupamaa Left Heartbroken When Anuj Kapadia Tells Malvika he Loves Her The Most | Latest Episode Update

Anupama and Anuj will find out that Vanraj and Malvika have teamed up together for their new venture. The news will surprise both of them and also create a new twist for the growing chemistry between them. Currently, Anupama is trying to make Anuj know that she has also started to have feelings for him. With Malvika’s entry though, seems like things are going to turn haywire for sometime. What do you think?

