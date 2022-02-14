Anupama-Anuj Kapadia epic romantic confession scene: The stage is set and the hearts are racing, fans can’t wait to see the big confession episode of Anupamaa in which the #MaAn will officially be together. The makers have planned a big romantic episode for the audience who were waiting with bated breath to see their favourite jodi – Anupama and Anuj Kapadia finally confessing their feelings to each other after uniting in several dream sequences.Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Spend The Night Together at Her Place, Fans Declare MaAn Supremacy!

Dressed in a red saree, Anupama goes to Anuj and opens her heart out. At least that’s what is visible in the viral photos that are shared by the production house on social media. As soon as the pictures from the episode hit the internet, the fans couldn’t resist their excitement and showered social media with all the mushy posts. Check out the pictures here: Also Read - 'Isse Better Anupamaa Dekhlo': Hilarious Gehraiyaan Review by Social Media User Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction)

And now check out how the #MaAn fans are excited about the Valentine’s Day special episode:

1st pic: #AnujKapadia‘s whole world lies right there

2nd pic: #Anupamaa assures him that not just his but even her world lies right there. Confession! Omg Okay, I’m so happy for my #MaAn Always said this & saying it yet again that they truly deserve each other pic.twitter.com/AZtKnC4VFe — MaAn (@Maan_shipper) February 14, 2022

❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0kMtDquNhT — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) February 14, 2022

THIS IS THAT MOMENT, THIS IS LEGIT THAT MOMENT .. OH MY GOD#anupamaa • #maan pic.twitter.com/CWrlKWQ2q7 — . (@_ayushi_saran) February 14, 2022

As seen in the latest episode, Anupama has convinced Anuj Kapadia to stay at her place after he loses all his money and business and also breaks his ties with Mukku. While Anuj was feeling a little awkward spending the night at Anupama’s apartment, she managed to convince him. Are you also looking forward to the epic #MaAn confession episode? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!