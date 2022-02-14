Anupama-Anuj Kapadia epic romantic confession scene: The stage is set and the hearts are racing, fans can’t wait to see the big confession episode of Anupamaa in which the #MaAn will officially be together. The makers have planned a big romantic episode for the audience who were waiting with bated breath to see their favourite jodi – Anupama and Anuj Kapadia finally confessing their feelings to each other after uniting in several dream sequences.Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Spend The Night Together at Her Place, Fans Declare MaAn Supremacy!
Dressed in a red saree, Anupama goes to Anuj and opens her heart out. At least that's what is visible in the viral photos that are shared by the production house on social media. As soon as the pictures from the episode hit the internet, the fans couldn't resist their excitement and showered social media with all the mushy posts. Check out the pictures here:
And now check out how the #MaAn fans are excited about the Valentine’s Day special episode:
As seen in the latest episode, Anupama has convinced Anuj Kapadia to stay at her place after he loses all his money and business and also breaks his ties with Mukku. While Anuj was feeling a little awkward spending the night at Anupama’s apartment, she managed to convince him. Are you also looking forward to the epic #MaAn confession episode? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!