Anuj Kapadia kisses Anupama: It was truly a lovely ‘Maan-Day’ for the fans after the latest episode of Anupamaa. The fans just can’t get over the cute PDA between Anuj Kapadia and Anupama as the two came closer while entertaining their little daughter Anu. As shown in the Monday episode, Anuj and Anupama play with Anu. While the little girl dresses up her father and also does nail art for him, Anu silently cherishes the moment and also sheds a tear or two seeing the lovely father-daughter bonding.Also Read - Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Recalls Working as Waitress And in Boutique During Hard Times: 'Hope Papa is Smiling at me'

As she goes away for a few minutes, Anuj and Anupama share a cozy moment. While he first puts blushes on her cheeks like a kid, he then holds her braid, pulls her closer and puts a sweet peck on her cheek. The romance continues until Anu comes back and the two get busy playing with her. Also Read - Anupamaa: #MaAn Fans Hugely Upset Over 'Sorry Sorry' Drama, Say 'Even Gaurav-Rupali Can't Save The Show' | Written Update, July 21

Anupama episode today: Check how that sweet kiss has made the day of the #MaAn fans:

Chotu will bring MaAn more closer🥺..ppl who thought this kid will be hurdle ..here it is . She is super cheerleader of her parents 😍❤️..

Chotu -aap mummy ko mat daanto🥺.. #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/vHiCSVrH3e — Dishita Patel (@dishupatel04) July 25, 2022

The cutest MaAn quality time 😌❤️.. their cute antics 😍.. uff🔥

And bg music: tum mile Dil khile aur jeene ko kya chahiye….😌✨ what can be better than this!?… happy moments 🥰💖

King and Queen 👑❤️ #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/ugfXT20GCL — Dishita Patel (@dishupatel04) July 25, 2022

Pita ke aansu🥺.. emotional moment ❤️.. father always try to hide his emotions to make their happy family 😍.. father always sacrifice for kids happiness 🥺✨..this heart touching scene ❤️chotu thank you for coming in MaAn life ✨#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/H2lW6Y1jYw — Dishita Patel (@dishupatel04) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the entire hullabaloo took place when Vanraj went to the Kapadia house to bring Pakhi back who was adamant about staying at the big house against her mom’s wishes. Pakhi takes it like an insult to her relationship with Anupama and tells her that she might just come back to live permanently at this big house, hinting at getting married to Adhik, who is using her as a pawn to take revenge for her mom Barkha.

Do you think Anupama will be able to reveal the real faces of Barkha and Adhik in front of Pakhi? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!