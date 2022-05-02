Anupamaa Written Update, May 2: The latest episode of Anupamaa got the fans more excited than ever. The #MaAn ki Sagai episode showed Anuj and Anupama taking a step forward in physical intimacy. After the ring ceremony, Anuj takes Anupama to a silent place in the house, holds her face and plants a sweet kiss on her forehead. She then simply hugs her and keeps him close to her as ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ plays in the background.Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Anagha Bhosale Dyes Her Hair Blonde From Blue, a Quick Peek at Spiritual Quest!

Now, this moment has made the #MaAn fans go all swooning over Anuj-Anupama’s chemistry. Many fans believe that the two are getting cuter and more romantic with every passing day. Also Read - 'Anupamaa Namaste America' Wins Heart Of Fans, Rupali Ganguly Impresses People With Her Innocence And Cuteness

Check the fans’ reaction to the latest episode of Anupama as #MaAn ki Sagai takes place:

This Shaayari was my BEST so far. It isn’t just admiring, pining, silently confessing…it’s declaring to the world, breaking cliches, shattering glass ceilings! @iamgauravkhanna hit a home-run. Power-packed delivery, loaded w/conviction & passion!

🔥❤️🥺#MaAn#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/UGbqMnmW5I — GK_Musings | Ladke wale (@ShayarKapadiaa) May 2, 2022

Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, April 25: MaAn Fans Clap Hard as Anupama Calls Vanraj 'Raavan,' Anuj Kisses Her Hand

Still stuck in this scene. These two literally set my screen on fire. Again ..Chemistry? I see math, science, art etc and most importantly language of love❤️‍🔥🧿 Loved the episode♥️#MaAn #Anupama #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa MAAN KI SAGAI pic.twitter.com/BWnCUdwhld — MaAn🍀 (@Priscilla_0022) May 2, 2022

Sawaal kuch bhi ho sanam tu Laajawaab hai!!❤️ Tu mera khwaab hai!!❤️❤️ #AnujKapadia making her girl feel special with this beautiful shaayari just before exchanging the rings❤️❤️😭😭🧿 #MaAn #MaAnKiSagai #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/XYRFIXkOmN — Thasneem🌈 (@CSKAniditaMaAn) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, in another highlight today, Anupama’s mom gave Baa solid peace of mind. She went to warn Baa against conspiring in Anuj-Anupama’s wedding. She also offered him a laddoo to request her to forget everything and take part in the celebrations. However, Baa got furious and threw the bowl. Interestingly, the laddoo fell on the Tulsi plant and Anupama’s mom took it as a sign of God protecting Anupama-Anuj’s happiness from all the evil eyes.

As shown in the promo of the next episode, Anuj comes to pick Anupama for a date. He comes on a motorbike, all dressed in a leather jacket while Anupama stuns in a beautiful pink anarkali. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!