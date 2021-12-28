Anupamaa new episode: Anupama put a smile on the faces of her fans in the latest episode after she just almost confessed her feelings towards Anuj Kapadia. Anupama and Anuj are coming a little closer every day and in the new episode, the audience will see her finally saying the three magical words to Anuj but there’s a twist. The moment she says ‘islye toh main aapse py...’, she realises the slip of tongue and takes her words back to sound them like ‘islye toh maine aapse prabhavit hun…‘ While Anuj is left gobsmacked, he also wonders about the moment and tries to make sense of Anupama’s hesitation.Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Romantic Twist: Anuj Kapadia Says 'I Love You The Most', Anupama Blushes
Anuj and Anupama have set a wonderful example of an understanding between a couple. The two are good friends and know how to just be there for each other, not to dictate each other’s life decisions but to just be there for support. The new episode will also show how a partner needs to be dragged back and pushed towards the right direction when he/ she is going through multiple thoughts at the same time. Check out how Anuj and Anupama have been declared the cuties by the #MaAn fans and her accidental confession is winning the audience’s hearts: Also Read - Is Vanraj Using Malvika For Money? Anuj Kapadia Worries For Sister | Anupamaa Update
Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Malvika And Vanraj’s Growing Closeness Irks Kavya
Meanwhile, Anupama is also making Anuj understand how his sister needs to be given independence. After Anuj doubts Vanraj’s intentions, Anupama tries to make him understand that more than Vanraj, he should have faith in his sister who has got professional skills and who should be given the liberty to take her own business-related discussions.
With how things are progressing between Anuj and Anupama, it is likely for the makers to give one big confession scene between the two. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!