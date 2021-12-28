Anupamaa new episode: Anupama put a smile on the faces of her fans in the latest episode after she just almost confessed her feelings towards Anuj Kapadia. Anupama and Anuj are coming a little closer every day and in the new episode, the audience will see her finally saying the three magical words to Anuj but there’s a twist. The moment she says ‘islye toh main aapse py...’, she realises the slip of tongue and takes her words back to sound them like ‘islye toh maine aapse prabhavit hun…‘ While Anuj is left gobsmacked, he also wonders about the moment and tries to make sense of Anupama’s hesitation.Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Romantic Twist: Anuj Kapadia Says 'I Love You The Most', Anupama Blushes

Anuj and Anupama have set a wonderful example of an understanding between a couple. The two are good friends and know how to just be there for each other, not to dictate each other’s life decisions but to just be there for support. The new episode will also show how a partner needs to be dragged back and pushed towards the right direction when he/ she is going through multiple thoughts at the same time. Check out how Anuj and Anupama have been declared the cuties by the #MaAn fans and her accidental confession is winning the audience’s hearts: Also Read - Is Vanraj Using Malvika For Money? Anuj Kapadia Worries For Sister | Anupamaa Update

❝ aap aise hai isiliye toh mein aapki itni izzat karti hoon, aapse itna pyaa… ❞ – and with her emotions, she flowed lighting a fire of hope in his heart. that maybe, just maybe, he might be lucky enough to find his love in her after all. ❤️#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/rOwvrBtzrT — (@lumousx1) December 28, 2021

❝ … aapse itna prabhaavit hoon ❞ ❝ jhoot … safed jhoot ❞ gurllll, what even was that cover up? it’s anuj kapadia we are talking about. tumhaare rag rag se waaqif hai banda. ❤️#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/WOwazY0LNB — (@lumousx1) December 28, 2021

It’s healthy that these two are arguing their point of views out and being so mature about it, instead of throwing anger tantrums or being insensitive to the other’s feelings. ❤️#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/k5zKoqyBIb — (@lumousx1) December 28, 2021

Sensing his agitation and giving him some space to calm down and clear his head before taking the conversation further? SO WHOLESOME. ❤️#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/OUwRi58u6k — (@lumousx1) December 28, 2021

❝ usne tumhaare saath jo kiya mein kabhi bhool nahi sakta ❞ ❝ mein kisi bhi aise insaan pe bharosa nahi kar sakta hoon jisne tumhe dhoka diya ho, tumhara vishwas toda ho. i just can’t ❞ – he was quiet but he never forgot nor forgave. #Anupamaa • #AnujKapadia • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/OsnB2RQRdA — (@lumousx1) December 28, 2021

The way Anu gently helped Anuj see that even though his concerns might be valid, he has to let Mukku make her own mistakes and learn from them. Cause she was old enough to walk alone & didn’t need a saviour. ❤️#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/G4de1zC4gs — (@lumousx1) December 28, 2021

Anu remembers every little thing he said to her, every little thing he did for her, cause she knows that he is the Queenmaker behind the Queen that she’s building herself up to be. ❤️ And that’s the man she’s grown to love and respect so much.#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/81T7VmRj71 — (@lumousx1) December 28, 2021

How beautiful it must have been for Anuj to see the love of his life not only grow into this strong, independant & confident version of herself but also to advocate for feminism & equality with so much pride & conviction. Anuj’s proud smile says it all. ❤️#Anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/oaElvXRpnf — (@lumousx1) December 28, 2021

Anu’s eyes filled with so much pride, devotion & love when she talked about the beautiful man that Anuj is, made my heart SO FULL. ❤️ Anu is right! We need more men like him! Cause men like Anuj Kapadia truly make the world a better place. #Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/JcPMvVIfUs — (@lumousx1) December 28, 2021

it melts my heart; once anuj used to make her laugh, time has changed, now anupama makes him laugh. [ #Anupamaa #MaAn ] pic.twitter.com/XIEIEhKPFM — (@hearttsease_) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Anupama is also making Anuj understand how his sister needs to be given independence. After Anuj doubts Vanraj’s intentions, Anupama tries to make him understand that more than Vanraj, he should have faith in his sister who has got professional skills and who should be given the liberty to take her own business-related discussions.

With how things are progressing between Anuj and Anupama, it is likely for the makers to give one big confession scene between the two. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!