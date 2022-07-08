Anupamaa Written Update, July 8: Anuj Kapadia is one of the most loved characters on Indian TV screens today. He represents a beautiful man who loves his woman dearly, is the anti-patriarchy institution in himself and shows how non-toxic men exist in the same world as ours. Anuj and Anupama’s romance is for the ages and the #MaAn fans simply can’t stop drooling over them. However, seems like their chemistry is not falling at par with the audience’s expectations in the latest few episodes.Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn Fans Manifest Anupama's Pregnancy as Anuj Says 'Thank You Meri Banne Ke Liye' | Written Update, July 7

On Friday, Anuj and Anupama finally got to spend some time alone after the entire drama at the Shah house during Kinjal's baby shower function. In a romantic scene, Anuj was seen removing his wife's jewellery and slowly caressing her hair after which she gently falls asleep knowing that her husband is there to take care of everything and fight the world for her. While it was a lovely scene and something that the #MaAn fans were really waiting for a long time, something about the same scene didn't go down well with the fans.

The fans of Anupamaa are upset to see how the makers are not showing Anupama and Anuj getting really intimate. A section of the fans wants to see their favourite couple moving on from their sweet gestures for each other and show some passionate romance. One user took to Twitter and wrote, "sab kuch edit kar diya…," another posted, "So I did finally watch today's epi… Yes finally they had good #MaAn scenes but I go so hyped tat was expecting a lil more (sic)."

Check how #MaAn fans react to the latest episode of Anupama after makers fail to show a passionate intimacy between Anuj and Anupama:

While Anuj and Anupama are setting new standards for all the married couples out there, Vanraj is out doing what he does best: creating more trouble in Anu’s life and making mindless accusations about her. In the upcoming episode, he will attack Anupama for being with Pakhi and Adhik in a restaurant where she caught the two kids having a date. While Anupama is there to question the kids’ intentions, Vanraj accuses her of supporting them. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!