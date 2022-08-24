Anupama Written Update, August 24: The latest episode of Anupamaa brought a whole new whirlwind of happiness for the fans. Their favourite character – Anuj Kapadia – returned to the scene in all his glory. The daily soaps depend a lot on magic and in the Janmashtami special episode shown on Wednesday, Anupama sought magic from Lord Krishna. She prayed to her Kanha Ji to bring her husband back to consciousness and her prayers were answered. Anuj begins to speak and move his body for the first time after undergoing critical brain surgery.Also Read - Anupamaa: New Samar Aka Sagar's Latest Video With Rupali Ganguly Goes Viral, Fans Hail Mother-Son Duo | WATCH
What happens next was even more exciting for the fans. Anuj clarifies that Vanraj was not the one who pushed him off the cliff. He says if anything, Vanraj tried to rescue him when he was hanging from the cliff. He then looks at his sister-in-law Barkha and tells her that she should just stop shaping up her evil plans now. In front of everyone, Anuj reveals that Barkha and Ankush have gone bankrupt and that’s the only reason they landed back in India and began this whole family drama to stay with him. Also Read - TRP List Week 30: Anupamaa Rules TV as Always, Yeh Hai Chahatein Beats Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 – Check Full List
In the upcoming episode, the fans will see Anupama asking Barkha, Adhik and Ankush to leave the Kapadia house and settle elsewhere. The fans are superbly happy to see Anuj coming back with a bang and taking decisions left, right, and centre against those who were never his well-wishers.
CHECK OUT HOW THE #MaAn FANS ARE REACTING TO ANUJ KAPADIA’S COMEBACK IN ANUPAMAA:
Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Anuj and Anupama continue to keep their bond intact and entertain the #MaAn fans with a few romantic scenes in the next few episodes. The fans have been demanding a steamy romantic scene from the makers now that Anuj is back to his consciousness. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!