Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia's 'I Love You' Scene: Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's love story moved on a bit in the latest episode of Anupamaa. The new episode was all about #MaAn as Anuj and Anupama remained in focus for the most part of the show. The Wednesday episode featured Anuj escaping an accident after which he decides to express his true feelings to Anupama once and for all. After facing a near-death experience, Anuj thinks of Anupama and how life is so unpredictable and he wouldn't want to leave the world without confessing his feelings to her.
We see a bold and lovely scene in which Anuj clearly tells Anupama that he loves her and he wouldn't want to die without letting her know that she means the world to him. However, in the promo of the next episode, Anuj's problem increases when a group of goons attacks them in the park. A person hits Anuj on his head and Anupama rushes him to the hospital. The doctors take him for immediate surgery after which they announce that the next few hours are very critical for his health and if he doesn't wake up by morning, he might just land in a coma.
This scares Anupama and she is left totally berserk, not able to register what to do next. The #MaAn shippers are calling this scene a life-changing incident in Anuj and Anupama's life. Many are also demanding a fresh romantic scene in the hospital where Anupama is telling Anuj how much she loves him. Check out the tweets here:
Meanwhile, many rumours suggest that Anuj’s girlfriend from the past is soon going to enter the story to add more spice to the already hanging love story of Anuj and Anupama. Actor Aneri Vajani is set to enter the popular Star Plus show but how will this new entry change things for everyone in the show is yet to be seen. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!