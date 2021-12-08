Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia’s ‘I Love You’ Scene: Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s love story moved on a bit in the latest episode of Anupamaa. The new episode was all about #MaAn as Anuj and Anupama remained in focus for the most part of the show. The Wednesday episode featured Anuj escaping an accident after which he decides to express his true feelings to Anupama once and for all. After facing a near-death experience, Anuj thinks of Anupama and how life is so unpredictable and he wouldn’t want to leave the world without confessing his feelings to her.Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Anupama Goes Berserk After Anuj Kapadia Meets With Accident

We see a bold and lovely scene in which Anuj clearly tells Anupama that he loves her and he wouldn’t want to die without letting her know that she means the world to him. However, in the promo of the next episode, Anuj’s problem increases when a group of goons attacks them in the park. A person hits Anuj on his head and Anupama rushes him to the hospital. The doctors take him for immediate surgery after which they announce that the next few hours are very critical for his health and if he doesn’t wake up by morning, he might just land in a coma. Also Read - Anupama And Anuj Kapadia Share Romantic Video of Decade, #MaAn Shippers go Crazy - Watch Viral Video

This scares Anupama and she is left totally berserk, not able to register what to do next. The #MaAn shippers are calling this scene a life-changing incident in Anuj and Anupama’s life. Many are also demanding a fresh romantic scene in the hospital where Anupama is telling Anuj how much she loves him. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Anupamaa New Twist: Kavya Accuses Vanraj of Domestic Violence Ahead of Anuj Kapadia's Hospitalisation

OH SHIT YES GIMME THE HOSPITAL SCENES ALREADY!! imagine if she confesses her love to him thinking he’s not conscious but he hears everything secretly I will lose it #Anupamaa #MaAn — ✿ (@alllthingsfilmy) December 8, 2021

the same man who held back his feelings for 26 years is now shouting it without any fear or hesitation #Anupamaa #MaAn — ✿ (@alllthingsfilmy) December 8, 2021

“aur abhi meri zindagi mein anupama hai isliye pehli baar maut se darr laga hai”#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/fazghCxFK3 — ✿ (@alllthingsfilmy) December 8, 2021

After having a near death experience all he wanted to have a glimpse full of her just in case If tomorrow he won’t be able to see her.

Tum uski puri zindagi ho Anu

~~#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/RZbcRqI8yz — Himadri ✨ (@TweetsbyHimadri) December 8, 2021

That relief when she saw him fit and fine in front of her eyes, it was as if she had been holding her breath all this while and barely breathing. Anupama my darling, you are falling in LOVE. ❤️#Anupamaa | #AnujKapadia | #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Q8145PegJh — (@lumousx1) December 8, 2021

#anupamaa

What an episode, I hope makers make this their template. Family drama running in parallel with #MaAn love story. Drama is important but don’t make that the whole episode.

Anuj proposed anu finally. ❤ — Akanksha ⚡ (@jakanksha92) December 8, 2021

No extra starry lights, no gaudy cinematography, no OTT dialogues, no aesthetic apperances, no fancy bgm,

Simple confession dat happened in a flash

Anuj’s carpe diem theory is only meant fr d Love that keeps him Alive

A scene so Rational yet Dreamlike Romantic#MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/iYv6SJDpKF — | Soumi Di’s Day♥️ (@ShahidzAnnie) December 8, 2021

Inhe thoda screen time zyada kya do yeh toh jaan hi le lete hain #AnujKapadia

Uff! The tadka the show was missing from past few episodes…. aaj toh episode dekhne ke baad nasha hi nasha hai…#MaAn scenes bahut achche hote hain bt Anuj made dm brilliant today — Jaya Raveendran (@jayarythm11) December 8, 2021

Real life confessions are not always dramatical how ITV usually shows!

Anuj’s ” I❤u” felt real,VERY REAL

Everything about #MaAn is unique, beautiful,subtle

They don’t overreact rather understand each other & that makes them stand out from the rest of the crowd#Anupamaa https://t.co/KCVUZMcfJk — Komal (@Komal54335888) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, many rumours suggest that Anuj’s girlfriend from the past is soon going to enter the story to add more spice to the already hanging love story of Anuj and Anupama. Actor Aneri Vajani is set to enter the popular Star Plus show but how will this new entry change things for everyone in the show is yet to be seen. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!