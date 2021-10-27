Anupamaa Latest Update: The viewers are excited to see Anupama and Anuj Kapadia coming close to each other and finding peace in each other’s company. Anupama, who is a middle-aged woman has finally started standing up for herself against her ex-husband, Vanraj Shah, and other sexist members of her family. As she gets stranded amid heavy rains with her friend and business partner Anuj Kapadia, Vanraj, Baa, Kavya and Toshu get an opportunity to shame her again. Meanwhile, Anuj keeps trying to entertain Anupama and make her feel comfortable during their journey.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anuj-Anupama Romance In Rain Leaves Fans Super Excited
At one point, the two have a long heart-to-heart conversation where both Anupama and Anuj discuss their relationships, opinions on marriage, and their future possibilities. During the same conversation, Anuj reveals that he doesn't believe in marriages where there's only one-sided love or no respect. He reveals that he has had casual relationships, affairs, and one-night stands in the past but he could never fall in love with any of the women he had dated, and therefore, he didn't marry. Anupama, who is still unaware of Anuj's actual feelings for her, adds that she is also done with relationships and she doesn't want to get into one and experience the same heartbreaks again.
To break the seriousness of the conversation, Anuj then breaks into the Salman Khan mode and starts mimicking the superstar. He tells Anupama that there are only two kinds of people in the world – ones who are 'happily unmarried,' and others who are 'unhappily married' and he belongs to the first category. This makes Anupama laugh and helps break the monotony of the moment. Check out how the #MaAn fans are crushing over Anuj once again because of him mimicking Salman in the show and opening up about having affairs in the past:
Stuck amid heavy rains, Anuj and Anupama find shelter at a house where a few teenagers are partying. They welcome them both and let them spend the night at the house until the weather is fine to leave. Now, this is set to create more ripples in Anupama’s equation with her family members. It would now be interesting to see how she deals with more toxicity in her house when she returns! Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!