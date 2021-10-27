Anupamaa Latest Update: The viewers are excited to see Anupama and Anuj Kapadia coming close to each other and finding peace in each other’s company. Anupama, who is a middle-aged woman has finally started standing up for herself against her ex-husband, Vanraj Shah, and other sexist members of her family. As she gets stranded amid heavy rains with her friend and business partner Anuj Kapadia, Vanraj, Baa, Kavya and Toshu get an opportunity to shame her again. Meanwhile, Anuj keeps trying to entertain Anupama and make her feel comfortable during their journey.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anuj-Anupama Romance In Rain Leaves Fans Super Excited

At one point, the two have a long heart-to-heart conversation where both Anupama and Anuj discuss their relationships, opinions on marriage, and their future possibilities. During the same conversation, Anuj reveals that he doesn’t believe in marriages where there’s only one-sided love or no respect. He reveals that he has had casual relationships, affairs, and one-night stands in the past but he could never fall in love with any of the women he had dated, and therefore, he didn’t marry. Anupama, who is still unaware of Anuj’s actual feelings for her, adds that she is also done with relationships and she doesn’t want to get into one and experience the same heartbreaks again. Also Read - 'Bomb Picture' Anupamaa Fans go Gaga Over Anuj Kapadia's Dream Sequence, Trend 'MaAn Hottest Couple on ITV'

To break the seriousness of the conversation, Anuj then breaks into the Salman Khan mode and starts mimicking the superstar. He tells Anupama that there are only two kinds of people in the world – ones who are ‘happily unmarried,’ and others who are ‘unhappily married’ and he belongs to the first category. This makes Anupama laugh and helps break the monotony of the moment. Check out how the #MaAn fans are crushing over Anuj once again because of him mimicking Salman in the show and opening up about having affairs in the past: Also Read - Anupama Decides To Leave Shah Residence, Says 'Aab Bardaash Nahi Hota' | Latest Twist

Anuj “Yesa nehi hei anupama ki meri zindegi main ladkiyan Ayi nhi,Ayi,kuch dosts,gfs banke,kuch Suraj dhalne k baad se subha Tak ki sathi banke

Mulakatain hui,affairs hue

LAKIN PYAAR NHI HUA

I’m glad that they showed that Anuj had multiple relationships and hookups because showing him as a virgin waiting 26 years for a woman he fell in love with in college is so impractical

A man accepting his ONS, affairs in front of the woman he loves. That too in a casual conversation ( without dhoom tana tana)

Lovely epi explaining the unrequited love of 2 beautiful souls #AnujKapadia who wanted to marry only for love n #Anupamaa whose 26 yrs love only gave her pain n humiliation! Next will be the tandav of the hypocritical maniacs Vanya,Baa leading to Anu finally leaving Shah house! pic.twitter.com/w9xscPZkT4 — Edangel (@AngelinaEdangel) October 27, 2021

His Honesty!!

How did this Toxic world of ITV craft a Gem like Anuj?

A man with not One Toxic Bone in his Body.

I am so Glad they didnt portray that Anuj is a virgin because that would hv been unrealistic.. He has had flings just not fallen in Love again.#AnujKapadia#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/OyJOKRJlSX — (@RasmalaizMegh) October 27, 2021

He told her about his one night stands While men on ITV are brilliant in keeping two women in their lives (Cheater-Raj their leader),this one can’t even keep one secret from #Anupamaa. In the land of erring toxic men,#AnujKapadia is definitely a nibba and I love this nibba pic.twitter.com/31Zv7nCwpc — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) October 27, 2021

Stuck amid heavy rains, Anuj and Anupama find shelter at a house where a few teenagers are partying. They welcome them both and let them spend the night at the house until the weather is fine to leave. Now, this is set to create more ripples in Anupama’s equation with her family members. It would now be interesting to see how she deals with more toxicity in her house when she returns! Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!