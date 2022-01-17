Anupamaa upcoming episode: Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are taking their own sweet time in a relationship. While the two have so far discovered that there’s definitely something more than friendship between them, they haven’t officially started dating each other yet – courtesy: the whole drama that keeps popping up in the Shah family again and again! However, seems like there’s finally some good news for the #MaAn fans.Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Update: MaAn Fans Love How Anupama – Anuj Kapadia Share Meaningful Conversations Over Tea

As per the latest buzz around the show, Anuj will soon be sure about Anupama’s feelings for him and will do his best to make sure that she’s not leaving his house. This will also make him propose marriage to Anupama so that she can legally stay at his place as his lawfully wedded wife. What else? While their love story is yet to begin in full bloom, seems like the makers have decided to show the marriage first, and dating later. We are not sure about this track report though! Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist on Public Demand: Anupama Confronts Vanraj Over Domestic Abuse, Anuj Kapadia Holds Her Pallu

Currently, in the show, Anupama has stayed back at the Kapadia house after both Anuj and her sister Malvika convinced her to not leave them. In the Shah house, however, a new drama has unfolded between Nandini and Samar who were trying to speed up their marriage talks in the family a few episodes back but are now having second thoughts about their decision. While Nandini is defending her massi, Kavya, and trying to whitewash her image in the family, Samar is behaving like his own sexist father – Vanraj Shah – unable to mend the differences with Nandini. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Says 'Expect The Unexpected' While Talking About Upcoming Twist | Read On

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!