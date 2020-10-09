Actor and singer Jasleen Matharu who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 12 shared a few photos of herself decked as a Punjabi bride on Instagram. The singer took to social media on Thursday and shared two photos in which she could be seen posing with veteran singer Anup Jalota who was once rumoured to be dating her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla And Jasmin Bhasin Discuss Shehnaaz Gill's Weight Loss Transformation, Aly Goni Shares a Clip

The pictures show the Bhajan Samrat dressed up like a groom while wearing a white sherwani and a turban that’s worn by Indian grooms traditionally. Jasleen did not add any caption while sharing these pictures on Instagram and added more curiosity among the fans. Also Read - Hina Khan Flirts With Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14 And Let Their Chemistry Rule; New Couple Alert?

The fans who have been watching the two since their Bigg Boss journey were taken aback when they saw Jasleen and Anup Jalota dressed up as a married couple. However, one of the social media users clarified how this was all fake. A social media user commented on Jasleen’s post and revealed that the photos shared by her were actually the stills from their upcoming film titled Ye Meri Student Hai.

Later, a report in Times of India also mentioned that Jasleen and Anup Jalota have worked in a movie and the stills that are now going viral are from the same movie.

Earlier, before entering the Bigg Boss 12 house, the two had declared themselves as a couple on the stage only to retract their statements later and say that they only share a relationship between a teacher and a student.