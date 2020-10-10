A picture of Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota went viral on Friday in which both of them were seen dressed as bride and groom. The picture created a great stir online with fans once again questioning the relationship status of the duo who also participated in Bigg Boss 12. Now, Jalota came out to clarify that ‘it’s not as it looks like.’ Also Read - Anup Jalota And Jasleen Matharu's Wedding Pictures Create a Stir, Here's Reality Behind Photos

While talking to India Today, the Bhajan Samrat said that people have once again misunderstood his relationship with Matharu as the picture that she had shared online was not from their wedding but from a scene in a film in which he plays the role of Matharu’s father. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla And Jasmin Bhasin Discuss Shehnaaz Gill's Weight Loss Transformation, Aly Goni Shares a Clip

“It’s not as it looks like. This is a part of the scene from my upcoming film Woh Meri Student Hai. It’s a dream sequence where Jasleen is getting married and I am his father. In many weddings, even the fathers wear a pagdi (turban) and the baratis too. The picture is not fake and from the sets of the film. The film is nearly complete with just two days of shoot left. The photo is being presented in the wrong way,” he said.

Matharu had posted the image without any caption on Instagram that gave fire to the rumours. Jalota also said that nothing affects him when it comes to these rumours and trolling because he has an image in the public that he has earned after years of hardwork.

“See, I don’t get affected by what people say or who are they linking me with. I am just doing my work and don’t care what others think. And regarding my image, it can’t be made but it is earned. And such fake news can’t ruin it,” he said.

Earlier, while entering Bigg Boss 12, the two had said on the stage that they were dating each other only to tell all later that they had lied about their relationship to create a buzz in the media.