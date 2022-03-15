Mumbai: Putting all the allegations and rumours to the end, actor Anupam Kher clarified that he was called to promote The Kashmir Files on the show but he refused to go since it’s a serious film. This is starkly opposite to what the film’s director, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, had said recently, accusing Kapil Sharma of not inviting him on The Kapil Sharma Show. “Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 4: Massive Collection For Anupam Kher Starrer, Nears Rs 50 cr Now - Check Detailed Collection Report

Anupam Kher spoke to Times Now and said Kapil doesn’t have any malice in his heart and he had received a call from him about coming to the show. The actor was quoted as saying, “To be very honest I must say it here I was called to be on the show. Maine Harman, jo mere manager hai, usko kaha tha ki ‘Ye film bari serious hai, main isme nahi jasakta hun (I had told Harman, my manager, ‘This film is very serious, I can’t go on the show)’. So I want to put my point over here.” Also Read - #BoycottKapilSharmaShow Trends After The Kashmir Files Team Receives Appreciation From PM Narendra Modi

Kher added that it’s a funny show and Kapil puts in a lot of hard work to make it entertaining for the audience. “It happened around two months ago that I was told ‘Aap aajayye (Please come)’. I have been on the show a few times and it’s a funny show. It’s very difficult to do a funny show and he does it very well. I don’t think Kapil has any malice towards us or towards the film,” he said. Vivek then said. “No, no, no. I don’t think so.” Also Read - Kapil Sharma Gets Trolled For Not Promoting The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show, Vivek Agnihotri Expresses Disappointment

Kapil later took to Twitter to thank Kher for clarifying the rumours and speaking against the allegations on him. He tweeted saying, “Thank you paji @AnupamPKher for clarifying all the false allegations against me. Aur un sab dosto ka bhi shukriya jinhone bina sach jaane mujhe itni mohabbat di. Khush rahiye, muskurate rahiye (And thanks to all those people who gave me so much love without knowing the truth. Be happy, keep smiling). #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself (sic).”

Thank you paji ⁦⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️🙏 और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी 😃 खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये 🙏 #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself 🤗 pic.twitter.com/hMxiIy9W8x — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 14, 2022

After Vivek’s tweet accusing Kapil Sharma of being biased towards a few stars, #BoycottKapilSharma and #BoycottKapilSharmaShow started trending on Twitter. When a Twitter user asked Kapil about Vivek’s allegations, he said that’s not true. “Yeh sach nahi hai rathore sahab aapne pujha isliye bata dia, baki jinhone sach maan hi liya unko explanation dene ka kya fayda (This is not true, I have replied because you asked me about it, but those who have already accepted it to be true, there is no use in giving them an explanation). Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user:- never believe in one-sided story in today’s social media world. dhanyawaad (sic),” he tweeted to the user.

Vivek’s The Kashmir Files is based on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. The film is being appreciated for its hard-hitting story and performances. The Box Office collection of The Kashmir Files is constantly growing with the film now nearing Rs 50 crore in four days. Your thoughts on the entire Kapil Sharma vs Vivek Agnihotri issue?