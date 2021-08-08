Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who is known for playing Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, died on August 8 at the age of 63. He was hospitalised a few days ago for a kidney related issues and was in the Intensive Care Unit and on a ventilator for couple of days. He died at Life Line Hospital, due to multiple organ failure.Also Read - Sonu Sood Says He's Helping Anupam Shyam After Manoj Bajpayee Reaches Out to The Ailing Actor's Family