Mumbai: Anupamaa actor Ashish Mehrotra broke the unfortunate news of his father passing away on social media on Friday. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a compilation video of his father sharing a few happy moments with him. He wrote how he would like to remember his father like a happy soul who lived with a smile throughout his life.

Ashish, who plays the role of Toshu in Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupama, received condolences from his co-star and friends from the industry. The actor himself has been tested positive and is currently not shooting for the show. His character is shown stuck in Dubai due to the unavailability of flights.

As soon as he posted the heartwarming video of his father on Instagram, his on-screen mother – Rupali – wished him strength in the comments. The caption on Ashish's post read, "My happy face… spreading smile all around…And your jumping bhangra step…This is just how i want to keep you with me always papa.. 🙏💫❤️🌠🥺🧿…..#papa #rip #prayers (sic)." Rupali commented: "May God give u strength to go thru this time (sic)."

Another actor from the show – Paras Kalnavat, who plays the role of Ashish’s brother in Anupamaa, also lost his father a few days back. He was also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Our condolences to Ashish and his family!