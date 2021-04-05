Mumbai: Actor Rupali Ganguly was tested positive for the coronavirus last week. She announced the news of her COVID diagnosis in a long note on Instagram. And now, her co-stars from the popular show Anupama talked about her health. Actors Alpana Buch and Arvind Vaidya who play the role of Leela, and Hashmukh Shah revealed that Rupali is doing fine while the doctors have asked her to just take care of herself and stay isolated. After Rupali, her husband also tested positive for the virus earlier today. Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj And Producer Rajan Shahi Test Positive For COVID-19

While speaking to Pinkvilla about Anupama aka Rupali’s health, Arvind said, “I just spoke to Rupali and she is doing absolutely fine. The doctor has asked her to just quarantine herself and take as much rest as possible.” Also Read - Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly Gets COVID-19, Aashish Mehrotra Also Tests Positive

Apart from Rupali, other members of the team including producer Rajan Shahi have also been infected with the virus. However, all the members are doing fine. Arvind went on to talk about how the entire team has now taken more precautions on the sets. “She (Rupali) was worried about me as I had many scenes with her, but the rest of us have tested negative so there is nothing to worry about. Anupama’s production team is taking all the necessary precautions, and is really looking after us well on the sets,” he said.

We wish a speedy recovery to Rupali and other team members of Anupamaa!